Norway sends Ukraine self-propelled howitzers

Norway has donated Ukraine twenty-two M109 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzers, including gear, spare parts and ammunition, said a message posted on the Norwegian government website, News.Az reports.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces depend on Western support and are in need of weapons and equipment to withstand Russian attacks,” said the message.

“Ukraine has specifically requested this type of weapon. The development in the war in Ukraine now suggests that it is necessary to also donate heavier artillery and weapons systems,” said Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

News.Az