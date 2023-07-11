Norway to increase military assistance to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway will increase its military aid to Ukraine by 2.5 billion crowns ($240 million) this year to 10 billion crowns, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Norway Gahr Støre noted that Ukraine is now in dire need of additional military support.

The increase in support is estimated at 75 billion crowns for a total of five years. Norway previously committed to providing 15 billion crowns for civilian and military support in 2023.

Norway will provide 300 million crowns this year and will contribute a total of 1.5 billion crowns over five years.

This is a clear signal of long-term support for Ukraine's reform efforts and will further tie Ukraine to the alliance, he added.

News.Az