Norway to send Ukraine 160 Hellfire missiles

Norway will give Ukraine 160 Hellfire anti-tank missiles, as well as launchers and guidance units for them, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said during today's meeting at Ramstein Air Base, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"This is the weapon that Ukraine has been asking for, and it will come in handy in the fight against invading Russian troops. The missile is easy to operate. It can be used both on land and sea targets," he said.

The Norwegian Armed Forces checked the condition of the missiles before they were sent, and instructors have already conducted exercises on the use of Hellfire for the Ukrainian military.

