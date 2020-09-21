Yandex metrika counter

Norway to spend $1.8 billion on world's first full-scale CCS chain

The Norwegian government said on Monday it would finance 16.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.83 billion) out of the total investment cost of 25.1 billion crown cost for what could be the world’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage project, according to Reuters. 

Now baptised "Longship", the project will see the government fund the transport and storage project Northern Lights, a joint project between European oil majors Equinor, Shell and Total.

It would also finance a carbon capture at a cement factory in southern Norway operated by Heidelberg Cement and a waste incineration facility in Oslo operated by Fortum - if the latter can find external financial support.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

