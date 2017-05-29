Norway, Turkey to start open skies flights over Russia on Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian and Turkish inspectors will take part in an observation flight over Russia.

Norwegian and Turkish inspectors will conduct an aerial surveillance flight over the territory of Russia under the Treaty on Open Skies between May 29 and June 2, the head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center said, according to Sputnik International.

"During the flight, which will follow an agreed route, Russian specialists will be on board to ensure the strict observance with the agreed flight parameters and the fulfillment of procedure for using the surveillance equipment in accordance with the Treaty,” Sergei Ryzhkov said.

The flight will be performed on Turkey’s CN-235 surveillance aircraft, which is incapable of carrying any weapons and its equipment has passed international tests, the official added.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and became one of the major confidence-building measures in Europe after the Cold War. It entered into force on January 1, 2002, and currently has 34 states parties, including Russia and most NATO members.

News.Az

