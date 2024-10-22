Norway urges firms to steer clear of activities that support Israel's occupation of Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway urged local companies to refrain from activities that would "perpetuate Israel's occupation of Palestine," News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“Such trade and business cooperation may be associated with serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, and could in certain cases be considered activity that enables violations of these rights to continue,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement issued on Tuesday.“The Government is therefore advising Norwegian companies not to engage in trade or business cooperation that serve to perpetuate Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory,” he added.The government voiced its expectations for the companies to “operate in a responsible manner,” in light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion of July 19 that “Israel’s practices are in violation of international law and humanitarian law,” the statement said.The foreign minister said: “When the International Court of Justice issues such a clear statement as the one issued on 19 July, it has an effect on businesses from Norway and other countries.”Last May, Norway joined Spain and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as a state. Slovenia and Armenia followed suit in June.In response, Israel revoked the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats working with the Palestinian Authority.Since Israel began its military campaign in Gaza last October, more than 42,600 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the ICJ over its actions in Gaza, where millions of Palestinians remain displaced and face severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.

