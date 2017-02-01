Norwegian company to build HPP in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has selected Clean Energy Group Georgia to build and operate the new Namakhvani hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the country’s west.

The Namakhvani HPP Project entails the construction of a hydroelectric power plant on the Rioni river in Georgia’s Tskaltubo and Tsageri municipalities. The project includes the construction of two plants – Namakhvani HPP and Tvishi HPP – with a total capacity of 433 MW and average annual generation of 1.514 GWh.

The total projected cost of the project is $730 million, Agenda.ge reports.

Negotiations are now underway with the GEDF, the Georgian Government and Clean Energy Group Georgia to prepare an implementation agreement for the investor.

Once the implementation agreement has been signed, Clean Energy Group Georgia will begin work on the hydroelectric power plant.

