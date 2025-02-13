Norwegian officials banned from using China's AI app DeepSeek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian politicians and officials are now prohibited from using the Chinese AI app DeepSeek.

The app, which is a cheaper alternative to ChatGPT and which recently shook the stock market, has thus been banned from use on devices that have access to the Storting’s (Norwegian parliament) systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This also reportedly applies to devices on which DeepSeek is already installed.

The ban comes after Norwegian security authorities warned companies against using DeepSeek in work-related systems.

According to the Storting, this is a security measure – not a response to a possible security breach.

