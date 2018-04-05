Nothing being done to implement decisions on Karabakh problem – Turkish FM

Nothing being done to implement decisions on Karabakh problem – Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the Karabakh problem are very well explained by Azerbaijan in the international arena."

Nothing is being done to implement the unequivocally-adopted decisions on the Karabakh problem, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Baku, APA reports.

Turkey’s top diplomat is visiting Baku to attend the Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development.

“The occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the Karabakh problem are very well explained by Azerbaijan in the international arena. We and our President Erdogan speak about it at all events,” Cavusoglu said.

Armenia still continues the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, said the Turkish minister, calling for a peaceful solution to the problem. “Azerbaijan can always count on any support of Turkey,” he added.

Cavusoglu underlined the importance of such international events in terms of conveying Azerbaijan’s just cause to the world community.

“However, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations, including the UN, the OSCE, should strive for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. We say the same thing to Russia, the US and the Minsk Group,” the minister said, adding. “Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan as Azerbaijan does for Turkey.”

News.Az

News.Az