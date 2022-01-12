Novak Djokovic admits breaking isolation while Covid positive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novak Djokovic has admitted breaching isolation rules after testing positive for Covid-19 last month and acknowledged errors in his travel form, News.Az reports citing BBC.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Serbian admitted meeting a journalist for an interview two days after he tested positive on 16 December.

"I accept that I should have rescheduled," he wrote.

His activity is being investigated as the Australian government considers whether to deport him.

In the post, he also blamed his agent for making a mistake on the travel form he used to enter Australia.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is hoping to defend his Australian Open title next week. If he wins the title - his 21st grand slam - he would become the most successful male tennis player in history.

He had his visa revoked on 6 January shortly after he arrived in the country amid questions over the vaccine exemption that would have permitted him to enter.

On Monday, however, a judge dramatically overturned the decision and ordered the release of the player from detention.

