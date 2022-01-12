Yandex metrika counter

Novak Djokovic admits breaking isolation while Covid positive

Novak Djokovic admits breaking isolation while Covid positive

Novak Djokovic has admitted breaching isolation rules after testing positive for Covid-19 last month and acknowledged errors in his travel form, News.Az reports citing BBC. 

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Serbian admitted meeting a journalist for an interview two days after he tested positive on 16 December.

"I accept that I should have rescheduled," he wrote.

His activity is being investigated as the Australian government considers whether to deport him.

In the post, he also blamed his agent for making a mistake on the travel form he used to enter Australia.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, is hoping to defend his Australian Open title next week. If he wins the title - his 21st grand slam - he would become the most successful male tennis player in history.

He had his visa revoked on 6 January shortly after he arrived in the country amid questions over the vaccine exemption that would have permitted him to enter.

On Monday, however, a judge dramatically overturned the decision and ordered the release of the player from detention.


