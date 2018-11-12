November 12th Marks World Pneumonia Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

November 12 marks World Pneumonia Day, a campaign to educate the public about this disease and to advocate for global action to treat and prevent it. Pneumonia is the leading cause of death globally for children under the age of 5, claiming the lives of more than 1.5 million children annually. Pneumonia is also largely a vaccine-preventable disease.

World Pneumonia Day brings people from all over the world together uniting to demand that something be done to fight the pneumonia illness. World Pneumonia Day helps to highlight the severity of pneumonia and encourages more organizations to look at ways of combating the disease. This day was first hosted in 2009 when over 100 organizations joined to form the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia. It's marked every year on 12 November to:

Raise awareness about pneumonia, the world’s leading killer of children under the age of five;

Promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia; and Generate action to combat pneumonia.

Pneumonia is one of the most solvable problems in global health and yet a child dies from the infection every 20 seconds. Together we can ensure the fight against pneumonia.

News.Az

News.Az