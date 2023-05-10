November 8, 2020 - The mission has been accomplished

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Seeing Karabakh free was the primary dream of Heydar Aliyev and all Azerbaijanis of the world. We have fulfilled this dream, the dream of the people of Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“November 8, 2020, will remain in history forever. On that day, after a military report on the liberation of Shusha was given to me from this square after our Flag was raised on this building, I visited my father's grave and said in my heart, “The mission has been accomplished. Reported by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev!”. After that, I visited the Alley of Martyrs, bowed before the souls of our martyrs, and said in my heart that your blood did not remain unavenged,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az