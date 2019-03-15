Novruz gift from Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of the mobile communication sector of the country, continues to please its subscribers on the eve of Novruz Holiday.

The company introduces a special campaign for music lovers in order to get them into a festive mood. Thus, during 15.03.2019-15.04.2019 Azercell will present a 30-day free subscription to ZVUK (music streaming application) for all users who order 1GB, 5GB, 10GB, 50 GB (Unlimited internet) monthly mobile internet packs or activate one of GəncOl5, GəncOl8, Hədsiz, Hədsiz İnternet tariff packages.

Streaming 40 million music tracks on your smartphone, Zvuk gives you an opportunity of listening to any track and updating your playlist with the new songs. In order to benefit from the service within “Novruz” campaign, subscribers need to download “Zvuk” mobile app from Google Play (Android) or AppStore (İphone).

“Azercell Telecom” LLC congratulates Azerbaijani nation on the Novruz Holiday. Spend this spring better with Azercell!

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/campaigns_internet/zvukhediyye/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

