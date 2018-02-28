Novruz holiday sales start in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holiday sale tents have been installed in Baku for the upcoming Novruz celebrations, head of the press office of Baku Executive Power’s Trade and Services Depar

Azerbaijan annually celebrates Novruz on March 20-21.

“Installation of the holiday sale tents was started yesterday and currently they are open. Tents have been installed in five locations across the city: near Ganjlik, Nariman Narimanov, 28 May, Inshaatchilar and Koroglu metro stations. Additional tents are to be installed soon,” Bagirov said.

He said the main goal in opening holiday sale tents is to prevent price hike before Novruz.

The tents will be open until March 25.

