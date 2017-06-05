Novruz Mammadov about relations with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the great tension in the international arena, we believe that there is a great opportunity for a new page in the Azerbaijani-US relations, said Assistant to the President for foreign policy issues and head of the Department Novruz Mammadov, APA reports.

Mammadov said that one of the important evidence of it is the two letters Donald Trump sent to the Azerbaijani president in the last two weeks.



“Touching upon the Arab-Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Novruz Mammadov recalled that the U.S. president made a significant statement in the summit. “In his statement, he revealed the principles of the U.S’s cooperation with world countries. We approve these principles. For many years, we state that relations should be based on these principles. If all conformed to the principles, there would be no tension and the friendship, cooperation and partnership relations among the countries would continue more successfully. I think that there is such a prospect and we take necessary steps with regard to these prospects”, said president’s assistant.

