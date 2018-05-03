Novruz Mammadov: Azerbaijan and U.S. enjoy very good relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with a delegation of the House of Representatives of the US Congress which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, APA reported citing AZERTAC.

Noting the great importance of the visit, the prime minister highlighted that this is a good opportunity for discussion of issues related to the development of the bilateral relations.

Touching upon the relations between our countries, Mammadov said that independent Azerbaijan and the United States enjoy very good relations.

“Our relations are developing successfully today. There is a very durable and close cooperation in a number of sensible areas,” he noted.

The prime minister underlined that after the restoration of its independence, Azerbaijan paid special attention to the expanding of relations with the US and the European Union.

Touching upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadov emphasized that 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands were occupied, and more than one million of people became refugees and internally displaced people as a result of harassment of the Armenian armed forces. He added that the conflict has not been resolved yet because of the non-constructive position of Armenia.

The prime minister said that this year marks the centenary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which declared its independence in 1918 and was the first democratic republic in East.

News.Az

