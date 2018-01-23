Novruz Mammadov: Davos calls the world for mutual understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Davos forum calls the split world for mutual understanding and cooperation.

Azerbaijani President's Assistant on Foreign Policy issues, chief of Department Novruz Mammadov said the economic forum in Davod started from yesterday.

"The World Economic Forum in Davos started yesterday. It is expected to bring together over 70 heads of states and governments. The Davos Forum involves nearly 3000 delegates from over 100 countries. The head of our state Ilham Aliyev has already started meetings," Mammadov said.

News.Az

News.Az