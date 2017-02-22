Novruz Mammadov: EU once refused to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU, which proposes an association agreement, once refused to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

There has been an anti-Azerbaijan policy in the region for two centuries, and Azerbaijanis were expelled from their historical lands and replaced with another people for whom a state was created therein, said Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and chief of the Administration’s foreign relations department.

He made the remarks at the international conference on the theme “Armenia’s military aggression on Azerbaijani territories: Losses and casualties”, held in Baku Feb. 22, APA reported.



Mammadov mentioned that 250,000 Azerbaijanis who had been living in their homeland in Armenia were begun to be forced out of their homes in 1988. The invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts led to hundreds of thousands of people becoming IDPs.



“The acts committed during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were not aimed at bettering the well-being of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh. The aim was to taking control of those territories. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was the last stage of Armenian authorities’ territorial claims. They even went on to commit genocide in Khojaly. These acts are in contrast with the spirit of the twentieth century. However, we have experienced it,” added the official.



Mammadov noted that the conflict has had a debilitating impact on the region’s overall development.



According to him, there are there are fertile lands in the occupied territories which could play an important role in agricultural production.



“Today 25 percent of Azerbaijani lands is impossible to be used. Seventy percent of the grazing lands are in the occupied territories,” said the official, adding. “Over 900 settlements and almost all cemeteries have been destroyed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. It is impossible to estimate the overall damage caused by the Armenian occupation. Why don’t international organizations speak about the violation of fundamental rights of more than one million people? The EU, which proposes an association agreement, once refused to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. A number of countries recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, whereas no one thinks about imposing sanctions on the occupying country. The EU and all states mainly pursue their own economic interests.”

