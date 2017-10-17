Novruz Mammadov: Sargsyan did not keep his promise again

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Unfortunately, Serzh Sargsyan is again in his role."

"Following the tradition, he considers it an honor to violate the agreements reached during the negotiations. It was decided not to make any statements except the agreed moments. But he did it. He promised, but again did not keep his promise. He would be ashamed of the OSCE co-chairs and representatives. Apparently, he does not refuse to venture to disrupt the negotiations. ", said assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on foreign policy issues, the head of the department Novruz Mamedov on his Twitter page.

According to Mammadov, the Armenian president knows and should not forget that Nagorno-Karabakh is an inalienable part of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az