Now we are in post-conflict situation where we made several proposals to Armenia – President Ilham Aliyev

Now we are in a post-conflict situation where we made several proposals to Armenia to start working on peace agreement, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made an opening speech at the 8th Global Baku Forum.

"Because we don’t want to talk about war, we want to talk about peace, we want to talk about future. Unfortunately, this proposal is still not answered. At the same time, we made a proposal to start working on delimitation and demarcation of our state borders with the recognition of territorial integrity of both countries. Again, it is in line with the international law norms and is a normal behaviour. This proposal is not addressed either. Azerbaijan demonstrates maximum constructiveness despite all the sufferings of almost 30 years of occupation, despite vandalism and barbarism on the liberated territories. We need to look to the future. We need to make the region safe, predictable, and ready for large-scale cooperation. There are different proposals about that, probably you heard about them. I think that everything will depend on Armenia’s position, because our position is absolutely clear. Today, once again, I say that we are ready to start peace talks, we are ready to work on peace agreement, we are ready to turn the page, we are ready to start border delimitation. But you will see that there will be no answer from Armenia. They keep silent for almost one year. I don’t think that they are now in the position to oppose Azerbaijani constructive proposals. If they listened to us during the years of negotiation, İf they behaved as normal human beings, they wouldn’t have found themselves in today’s situation," the head of state said.

News.Az