Nuclear weapons should be consigned to history, UN chief says

The global community should completely reject nuclear weapons, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, News.Az reports.

"Our world has been held hostage by nuclear weapons long enough. These devices of death guarantee no victory or safety. By design, their only result is destruction. Let’s ensure the end of testing forever, and consign nuclear weapons to history - once and for all," he wrote on Twitter.

August 29 is the International Day Against Nuclear Tests established by the UN General Assembly (Resolution 64/35) at Kazakhstan’s initiative in 2009.

