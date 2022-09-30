Number children killed in Ukraine due to ongoing war with Russia reaches 397

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, 1,777 children have been affected in Ukraine by the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 397 children have been killed and 780 others have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region - 402, Kharkiv region - 232, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 73, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region – 47, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 29.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,562 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 295 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az