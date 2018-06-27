Number of assistants to first vice-president increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has increased the number of assistants to the first vice-president from 5 to 6.

This is according to a new presidential order on amending Presidential Order No.2922, dated 30 May 2017, on the approval of the structure of the Presidential Administration and the determination of the number of its employees, APA reported.

The number of staff in the section of provision of the first vice-president’s work has been raised from 9 to 14.

Currently, the first vice-president has four assistants, namely Anar Alakbarov, Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Elchin Amirbayov and Gunduz Karimov.

News.Az

News.Az