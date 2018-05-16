Number of Azerbaijan population announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The population of Azerbaijan increased by 18,260 people to 9,916,345 as of April 1, 2018, Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee told APA.

During this period the share of urban population was 52.9 percent, rural population – 47.1 percent. Besides, 49.9% of population are men and 50.1% are women, APA reports. The density of population in Azerbaijan amounted to 115 people per square kilometer during the reporting period. Nearly 1,005 women accounted for every 1,000 men in the country.

About 32,954 children were born in Azerbaijan in January-March 2018. Of the newborns, 610 are twins and 30 triplets, according to the State Statistics Committee.

News.Az

News.Az