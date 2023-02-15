Number of Azerbaijani citizens killed in quake-hit Türkiye rises to 10

Number of Azerbaijani citizens killed in quake-hit Türkiye rises to 10

Number of Azerbaijani citizens killed in quake-hit Türkiye rises to 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll among the Azerbaijani citizens as a result of devastating quakes in Türkiye has reached 10, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministry noted that search and rescue operations are underway in the quake-hit Türkiye.

“The bodies are expected to be repatriated back to Azerbaijan on February 16,” added the ministry.

News.Az