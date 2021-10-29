Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 56,823 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in September 2021, which is 14 times more than the same period last year, News.Az reports citing Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in September amounted to 1.62 percent.

Furthermore, 317,000 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in the first nine months of 2021, which is 73.12 percent less compared to the same period in 2020.

It is noted that the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.81 percent.

The ministry reports that 3.999 million tourists visited Turkey in September, which is 57.8 percent more compared to September last year.

In addition, it is noted that 21.507 million tourists visited Turkey in the first nine months of 2021, which is 81.78 percent more compared to the same reporting period last year.

News.Az