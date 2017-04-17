Yandex metrika counter

Number of Azerbaijani population announced

As of March 1, 2017 the number of Azerbaijani population increased 13,686 people or 0.1% to 9,832,667, the State Statistical Committee said.

According to the State Statistical Committee, density of population made 113 persons in 1 km². Each 1,000 men are equal to 1,006 women. 53% of population are in cities, 47% in villages.
 
In January - February 2017, 24,648 babies, including 424 twins, 12 triplets, were born in the country. Of this, 52.7% are boys, 47.3% - girls,
 
At the same time, 11,070 deaths were recorded in the reporting period.
 
In January – February 2017, 8,476 marriages and 2,422 divorces were recorded. 306 persons appealed to the State Migration Service to live in Azerbaijan, 198 persons left the country.

News.Az


