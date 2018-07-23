Number of Azerbaijanis who illegally visited occupied Georgian territories revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Criminal proceedings have been launched against 46 persons who illegally traveled to the occupied territories of Georgia, APA reported citing Georgia's Interior Ministry.

According to the statistics, most of the criminal proceedings were launched against the citizens of Russia, but it is noteworthy that in 2015 criminal proceedings were initiated against a citizen of Georgia.

Criminal proceedings were launched in 2015-2017 against 18 citizens of Russia, 6 citizens of Azerbaijan, 7 citizens of Armenia, 3 citizens of Ukraine, 5 citizens of Turkey, 2 citizens of Sweden, 1 citizen of Estonia, 1 citizen of Moldova, 1 citizen of Pakistan and 1 citizen of Uzbekistan.

From January to June of 2018, proceedings were launched against 4 citizens of Turkey and 2 citizens of Azerbaijan and 2 citizens of Russia.

According to the Georgia’s 2008 law on Occupied Territories, the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia shall be entered from the territory of the Zugdidi Municipality and the territory of the Tskhinvali Region (territory of the former South Ossetia Autonomous Region) and shall be entered from the territory of the Gori Municipality. Those who violate the law will be fined or sentenced to two up to 4 years in prison.

