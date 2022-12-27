Number of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad reaches 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

The year 2022 has become significant in terms of expanding Azerbaijan's representation around the world, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a year-end press conference on Tuesday, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said considering the embassies and consulates established in 2022, the number of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad has reached 89.

The top diplomat pointed out that Azerbaijan established its embassies in Israel and Albania this year.

“In accordance with the decisions taken in 2021, Azerbaijan appointed ambassadors to the Holy See and Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first time,” Bayramov added.

News.Az