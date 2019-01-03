Number of Azercell’s LTE users exceeded 1 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell will continue to expand its 4G network in the upcoming year

The 2018 was a year of memorable success and achievements for “Azercell Telecom” LLC. During this year, the company has been consistently working on strengthening its network and increasing coverage in order to provide 4.5 mln subscribers with high-speed internet. New 4G stations have been installed in many regions. As a result, the number of Azercell LTE users across the country has exceeded 1 million. This is an important indicator of the service level and quality offered by Azercell.

In the second half of 2018, important contracts were signed with the leading mobile communication equipment manufacturers in the world market- Ericsson and Nokia, to expand the capacity and coverage of Azercell network. Within the confines of the contract, Azercell's new 4G stations have been installed in more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan. Currently, along with Baku and Absheron peninsula, Azercell subscribers can connect to 4G network in 42 regions.

Thus, being the first mobile operator to present 4G service in the country, in 2018 Azercell has doubled the number of LTE stations, while the volume of mobile internet usage among its subscribers has increased by 50 % in total.

In addition to expanding the radio network, the company has also optimized the quality indicators. These measures are aimed at preventing network outages, as well as increasing internet speed.

In 2018, Azercell has provided its subscribers with high-speed internet not only throughout the country, but outside of it as well, by presenting the Internet Packages for Roaming users in order to prevent the cases of bill-shock. Thus, while traveling, Azercell subscribers can enjoy high-speed internet packages in 50 countries, 67 operators, by activating 1 GB and 400 MB data packages.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of the mobile communication sector of the country, will continue to provide its subscribers with high quality services and technological innovations in 2019.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az