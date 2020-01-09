Yandex metrika counter

Number of candidates registered for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan reaches 689

  • Politics
  • Share
Number of candidates registered for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan reaches 689

Some 2416 people have applied to participate in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan which scheduled for February 9, 2020, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting today, APA reports.

The CEC Chairman said the nomination of 2305 applicants has already been approved: “Of these, 2193 have already received their signature sheets, 1255 have returned, and 689 have been registered as candidates”.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      