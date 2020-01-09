Number of candidates registered for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan reaches 689
Some 2416 people have applied to participate in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan which scheduled for February 9, 2020, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting today, APA reports.
The CEC Chairman said the nomination of 2305 applicants has already been approved: “Of these, 2193 have already received their signature sheets, 1255 have returned, and 689 have been registered as candidates”.
