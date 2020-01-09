Number of candidates registered for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan reaches 689

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 2416 people have applied to participate in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan which scheduled for February 9, 2020, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting today, APA reports.

The CEC Chairman said the nomination of 2305 applicants has already been approved: “Of these, 2193 have already received their signature sheets, 1255 have returned, and 689 have been registered as candidates”.

News.Az

