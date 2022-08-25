Number of children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war rises to 376

As many as 376 children have been killed and 733 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Telegram on Thursday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The largest number of affected children was reported in Donetsk region (388), Kharkiv region (202), Kyiv region (116), Chernihiv region (68), Mykolaiv region (67), Luhansk region (61), Kherson region (55), and Zaporizhia region (41).

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,300 educational institutions have been damaged, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az