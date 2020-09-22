Number of coronavirus cases in Canada rises by over 1,300

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of infected with coronavirus in Canada surged over the past day by 1,308 to 145,418, according to the country's health ministry, TASS reports..

In total, 9,228 deaths have been recorded in the country, with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Earlier, Canada’s health ministry reported that over 90% of the deceased were in the age group of over 60 years. Almost 6.7 mln Canadians have been tested for coronavirus; 125,500 have recovered.

News.Az

