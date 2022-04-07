Number of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan hospitals sharply drop: TABIB

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 50 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in Azerbaijan, Vugar Gurbanov, acting head of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Their conditions are stabilizing, and they will be discharged from hospitals soon,” Gurbanov said.

Azerbaijan has recorded more than 792,000 coronavirus cases to date, with the death toll standing at over 9,700. Nearly 783,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

Azerbaijan has administered more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.3 million people have received their first dose, while over 4.8 million people got their second doses. Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people.

News.Az