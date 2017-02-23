Number of countries willing to join SGC increases – Natig Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Connection of gas pipelines between Greece and Bulgaria opens new perspectives for the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijani energy minister Natig Aliyev said at the press conference.

According to him, number of countries intending to join the project increases.



“The connection process will be completed in late 2019. A pipeline will stretch from Greece to Bulgaria. These countries stated their interest in joining the SGC. This will open new perspectives for the SGC”, the minister said.

