Number of COVID-19 infected people grows in Azerbaijan: TABIB

In recent days, Azerbaijan has recoded an increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Yagut Garayeva, department head at the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

She made the remarks Tuesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“In recent days, the number of virus infected people has been growing in the country. However, this did not come as a surprise to us,” Garayeva said.

Garayeva called on the population to comply with the quarantine rules in order to prevent new infection cases.

“Today, 76 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 28 patients have recovered. To date, 26 people have died from the infection in the country. Currently, 527 patients are being treated in specialized hospitals,” she added.

News.Az