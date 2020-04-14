Number of COVID-19 infected people reaches 11,868 in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's coronavirus death toll climbed to 118 on Tuesday morning with the death of an 81-year-old man Ichilov Hospital, The Jerusalem Post reported.

A total of 11,868 people cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed to date, including 181 patients in serious condition, and 136 requiring ventilation. Some 2,000 individuals have recovered from the virus.

A total of 7,680 tests were carried out between Sunday and Monday morning, the Health Ministry said, up from less than 6,000 a few days before. The ministry said it is targeting 10,000 daily tests during the Passover holiday.

