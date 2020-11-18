Yandex metrika counter

Number of COVID-19 infections worldwide exceeded 56 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world has surpassed 56 million on Wednesday, according to worldometers.info.

More than 1.34 million people have lost their lives around the world from COVID-19 so far.

To date, over 39 million people have recovered from coronavirus.

The US, India, and Brazil are in the first three worst-hit countries worldwide.


