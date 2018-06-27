Number of drug addicts in Armenia growing every year by 8 percent

The number of drug addicts in Armenia is growing every year by 7 to 8 percent, Petros Semergyan, the chief architect of the country, said Tuesday.

“In our country, just as all over the world, the number of drug addicts is growing,” he said, arka.am reports.

In his words, there were 6,544 officially registered drag addicts in Armenia in early January 2018, and this is 8% more than one year earlier.

Semergyan said that the number of not registered drag addicts is far larger – the 2011 monitoring revealed 30,000.

“It is clear that the figure has risen for seven years, but since then the issue has not been considered,” he said.

The most popular kind of drugs is cannabis and its derivatives.

”Of 6,544 people, 4,065 use cannabis and its derivatives, of which 56 are women and 2,476 use opiates and only three heroin,” Semergyan said.

The rate of registered drug addicts is highest in Yerevan – 52% (3,007). As many as 722 drag addicts (12%) live in Armavir province and 522 (9%) in Kotayk province.

News.Az

