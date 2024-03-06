Number of Facebook users observed decline in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In February, the use of Facebook in Azerbaijan was 64.44%.

There was a decrease in the use of Facebook in Azerbaijan compared to January of 2024 and February of 2023.

Thus, in the first month of 2024, the use of Facebook in Azerbaijan was 66.22 percent, while in February of 2023, this figure was 69.33 percent.

News.Az