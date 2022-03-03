Number of female lawyers triples in Azerbaijan
03 Mar 2022
Some 254 women have joined the Azerbaijan Bar Association in recent years, said the association chairperson, Anar Baghirov, pointing out a three-fold increase in the number of female lawyers over the past 4 years.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Baghirov said that as many as 381 registered female lawyers are currently fulfilling their duties in Baku and the country’s districts, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
The association head expressed hope for a further increase in the number of female lawyers in years to come.