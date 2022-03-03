Yandex metrika counter

Number of female lawyers triples in Azerbaijan

  • Society
  • Share
Number of female lawyers triples in Azerbaijan

Some 254 women have joined the Azerbaijan Bar Association in recent years, said the association chairperson, Anar Baghirov, pointing out a three-fold increase in the number of female lawyers over the past 4 years.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Baghirov said that as many as 381 registered female lawyers are currently fulfilling their duties in Baku and the country’s districts, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The association head expressed hope for a further increase in the number of female lawyers in years to come.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      