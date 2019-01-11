Number of foreigners with refugee status increases in Azerbaijan

The number of foreign citizens who have obtained refugee status in Azerbaijan, has increased by 16 percent and today the number stands at 78, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said in Baku on Jan. 11, Trend reports.

He stressed that five people with refugee status from Libya, 28 - from Afghanistan, two - from Pakistan and 43 - from Iran, live in Azerbaijan.

“In 2018, 41,030 people received temporary residence permits in Azerbaijan, 3,220 people -permits for permanent residence and 6,162 people - work permits,” he said.

Huseynov added that during the reporting period, 19,210 decisions were made regarding violations of migration legislation requirements.

"The State Migration Service received 27,509 appeals regarding the establishment of citizenship,” he said. “Thus, 464 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan from foreign countries."

