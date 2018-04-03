Number of gravest crimes in Armenia rises in January and February 2018
- 03 Apr 2018 08:06
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130020
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/number-of-gravest-crimes-in-armenia-rises-in-january-and-february-2018 Copied
The number of the crimes committed in Armenia rose 9.5% in January and February 2018, compared with the same period a year before, Haykakan Zhamanak reported on Monday.
According to the newspaper, the number of major and extremely grave crimes grew as well – 36 gravest crimes in January and February 2018 against 29 at the same period a year earlier. Major crimes rose 22% or by 81.
News.Az