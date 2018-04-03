Yandex metrika counter

Number of gravest crimes in Armenia rises in January and February 2018

The number of the crimes committed in Armenia rose 9.5% in January and February 2018, compared with the same period a year before, Haykakan Zhamanak reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the number of major and extremely grave crimes grew as well – 36 gravest crimes in January and February 2018 against 29 at the same period a year earlier. Major crimes rose 22% or by 81.

News.Az


