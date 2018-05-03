Number of injured in Iran earthquake rises to 133

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 133 people have been injured in Iran’s southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook the area on May 2, an

Wednesday morning’s quake that rocked the cities of Yasouj and Sisakht has left 133 people injured, 32 of whom have been admitted to the hospital, Jalal Pouranfard, head of the provincial Emergency Medical Center said, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

He said rescue helicopters have been used to transfer the injured and assess the intensity of damages, Tiasnm reported.

Pouranfard added that the threat-alert in the quake-hit area has been lowered from orange to yellow.

News.Az

