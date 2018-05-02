Number of injured in Iran quake reaches 76

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Sisakht in southwestern Province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad this morning.

The number of people injured in today's quake in Iran's Sisakht mounted to 76, head of the Medical Emergency Center in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad Province Jalal Pouranfar said.

Pouranfar said that 64 of the injured were hospitalized in a hospital in Yasouj, 11 in another local hospital and one in a hospital nearby. He added that five of the injured were also transferred to the operation room, 39 of the injured were released after receiving outpatient treatment and 37 others are taken care in the emergency ward, IRNA reported.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 8:38 hours local time (4:08 GMT) in an area located at the depth of 8 km underground.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 31 people were injured.

