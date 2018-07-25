Number of intercity passenger flights between Azerbaijan and Turkey tripled

Number of intercity passenger flights between Azerbaijan and Turkey tripled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Turkey held a meeting in Baku.

Representatives of air companies of both countries also attended the meeting.

The issue of liberalization of air communication between the two brotherly countries was discussed at the meeting.

As a result of the negotiations, the number of intercity passenger flights on the territory of the parties increased approximately three times (from 45 flights per week to 127).

Flight law will apply to all airlines of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey.

In addition, the parties have agreed to begin the discussion of the new "Air Services Agreement".

After being signed, this Agreement shall replace the current "Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Transport" dated May 2, 1992.

News.Az

News.Az