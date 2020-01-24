Number of Israel-Azerbaijan direct flights to increase, envoy says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Israel relations focus on two areas: energy and security, Israeli Ambassador George Deek told reporters in Baku Friday, according to Report.az.

"Israel imports most of its oil from Azerbaijan. Moreover, we are working closely in the fight against terrorism," the diplomat said.

According to him, the parties need to make more efforts towards "strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between our countries."

"The peoples and business circles of our countries are also deepening and developing relations. Tourism is also a new and promising direction in the development of bilateral relations. If 10,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2016, this figure would be 60,000 in 2019," the diplomat added.

He noted that the agreement in the field of aviation between the two countries currently allows for five direct flights a week in both directions.

"We intend to bring this figure to seven soon. Israelis visit Azerbaijan in large numbers. They are attracted to the culture, cuisine, and warmth of people," he said.

The diplomat also stressed that the parties are also working on simplifying the visa procedures for Azerbaijani citizens.

"We are cooperating with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in this regard. We are also thinking about digitalizing this process," he added.

News.Az

