Number of long-livers made public in Azerbaijan

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who reached 100 years of age has been made public.

Ulduz Hashimova, head of the Physiology Institute at the National Academy of Science of Azerbaijan, doctor of biological science told Trend that by official statistics, our country accounts for 838 people older than 100.

Hashimova noted that the high index of longevity was recorded in a number of Azerbaijani regions. By preliminary figures, the highest index of longevity is fixed in Lankaran.

She said traditionally the area of Talish mountains in the southeast shows the highest indicator of longevity.

