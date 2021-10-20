Number of Netflix subscribers surpasses 214 million globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people using streaming service Netflix with a paid subscription has exceeded 214 mln worldwide, the company said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Netflix gained 4.4 million subscribers in the three-month period ending September 30. According to the forecast presented by the company, by the end of the fourth quarter of this year, their number will increase by another 8.5 million to 222 million.

The company's revenue for the reporting period exceeded $7.4 bln and profit - $1.4 bln. In Q2 2021, the revenue was $ 7.3 bln and profit - $1.3 bln.

Netflix was founded in 1997. Its headquarters are located in Los Gatos, California. The company provides streaming services in more than 190 countries, including Russia. Since 2013, Netflix has been making its own films and TV shows.

