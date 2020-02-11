Number of new-generation cash registers installed so far announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has installed 9,100 new-generation cash registers.

ABC.AZ reports that the above-said statement was made by the representative of the State Tax Service Ilkin Veliyev at the conference "Tax Reforms: Together from the Shadow to the Light".

He noted that the installation of these devices began in 2019: "105 million checks were printed on these devices, the turnover was about AZN 1.295 bn. Although the new-generation cash registers are to be installed by the end of 2021, the State Tax Service assumes faster completion of this process."

Since 2019 online cash registers of the new generation are being installed at retail and public catering facilities and gas stations, which allow transmitting information to the Tax Ministry’s electronic information system. These cash registers transmit information about cash payments via the Internet to the database of the Ministry.

News.Az

